main street homes

Trish Lawman and Rosemary Hicks of Main Street Homes

 Shelly Goodman/Times-Dispatch

Winner

Main Street Homes

15871 City View Drive, Midlothian

gomsh.com

The winner in this category three years running, Main Street Homes has quickly made a name for itself as an innovator of custom dream homes. The company builds in over 20 communities and offers nearly 40 one- and two-story floor plans to choose from, plus limitless choices for personalization, including many energy-efficient options.

First Runner Up

Covenant Building & Design

Second Runner Up

South River Custom Homes

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription