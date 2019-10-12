Winner

Kenneth Byrd Design

2514 Kensington Ave., Richmond

kennethbyrddesign.com

With a guiding belief in design that’s simple, elegant and personalized, the small but talented team at Kenneth Byrd has your interior design needs covered. The company offers residential and commercial services, as well as an online store and brick-and-mortar boutique full of home décor gifts and inspiration.

First Runner Up

Shannon Tootle Interior Design

Second Runner Up

Elizabeth and Martha, Ten Lime Design

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription