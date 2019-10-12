Winner
Kenneth Byrd Design
2514 Kensington Ave., Richmond
With a guiding belief in design that’s simple, elegant and personalized, the small but talented team at Kenneth Byrd has your interior design needs covered. The company offers residential and commercial services, as well as an online store and brick-and-mortar boutique full of home décor gifts and inspiration.
First Runner Up
Shannon Tootle Interior Design
Second Runner Up
