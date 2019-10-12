Winner

The Original Mattress Factory

8401 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

originalmattress.com

No-pressure, courteous sales professionals make looking for a mattress, whether classic or custom, a pleasant experience. Mattresses are manufactured locally and sold directly to consumers, so customers can expect an honest and fair price.

First Runner Up

Sleep Number

Second Runner Up

Mattress Warehouse

