Winner

Magnolia Green

17301 Memorial Tournament Drive, Moseley

magnoliagreen.com

The fastest growing community with new homes for sale in Chesterfield County, Magnolia Green has quickly become the center of the area’s attention with its gleaming luxury homes, sprawling golf course and other amenities, as well as its distinct neighborly vibe (“a little bit Southern and a whole lot sassy,” as their website describes it).

First Runner Up

Hallsley

Second Runner Up

Main Street Homes at Westerleigh

