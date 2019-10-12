Winner

Dianne Long, Napier Realtors ERA

14361 Sommerville Court, Midlothian

dlong.napierera.com

Voted Best Real Estate Agent in Richmond for several consecutive years, Dianne Long is more than a real estate professional – she’s a trusted friend to guide you through some of the most important decisions of your life. Her more than 35 years of experience translate to a warm, client-focused attitude and an ability to walk new and seasoned homeowners alike through the joys and challenges of buying or selling a home.

First Runner Up

Matt Cullather, Hometown Realty

Second Runner Up

Janice Taylor, RE/MAX

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription