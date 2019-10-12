Winner
Dianne Long, Napier Realtors ERA
14361 Sommerville Court, Midlothian
Voted Best Real Estate Agent in Richmond for several consecutive years, Dianne Long is more than a real estate professional – she’s a trusted friend to guide you through some of the most important decisions of your life. Her more than 35 years of experience translate to a warm, client-focused attitude and an ability to walk new and seasoned homeowners alike through the joys and challenges of buying or selling a home.
First Runner Up
Matt Cullather, Hometown Realty
Second Runner Up
