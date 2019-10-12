Winner

Long & Foster Real Estate

Multiple locations

longandfoster.com

For buyers, sellers and renters alike, Long & Foster’s superior service places the customer – and their need for a quality home they love – at the heart of the business. Their relocation experts can help you find answers to even your toughest real estate questions.

First Runner Up

Valentine Properties

Second Runner Up

Napier Realtors ERA

