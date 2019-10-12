Winner
The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster Real Estate
1 Park West Circle, Midlothian
Specializing in new construction and newer existing homes, real estate guru Kyle Yeatman and his team have guided countless Richmonders through the buying and selling process with warmth, grit and professionalism. With over 75 years of combined experience, they can be trusted to help you reach your homeownership goals.
First Runner Up
Chalk Homes Team, Napier Realtors ERA
Second Runner Up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.