Winner

The Yeatman Group, Long & Foster Real Estate

1 Park West Circle, Midlothian

theyeatmangroup.com

Specializing in new construction and newer existing homes, real estate guru Kyle Yeatman and his team have guided countless Richmonders through the buying and selling process with warmth, grit and professionalism. With over 75 years of combined experience, they can be trusted to help you reach your homeownership goals.

First Runner Up

Chalk Homes Team, Napier Realtors ERA

Second Runner Up

Jenni & Co. Residential Real Estate

