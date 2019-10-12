Winner

Leo Lantz Construction

11662 Greenwood Road, Glen Allen

leolantz.com

Born into the contracting business, Leo Lantz has more than 25 years of experience in home remodeling, particularly with older homes in the Richmond area – and it shows. His team, which specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodels, is known for their professionalism, craftsmanship and impeccable attention to detail. The customer reviews speak for themselves.

First Runner Up

Custom Kitchens

Second Runner Up

True Colors Painting & Remodeling

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription