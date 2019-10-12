Winner
Davidson Roofing Co.
3131 Southside Ave., Richmond
Founded in 2005, Davidson handles roof and gutter installations and repairs on homes of almost any style, size or age. A majority of its jobs come from referrals from other satisfied customers, and it has won Best Roofing Company for several consecutive years.
First Runner Up
Aikey's Home Improvements
