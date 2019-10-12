Winner

Atlantic Union Bank (formerly Union Bank and Trust)

Multiple locations

bankatunion.com

It’s no surprise that Atlantic Union was recently named Best Bank in Virginia by Forbes Magazine: the bank’s Virginia roots go back to 1902, and they put real people at the heart of every financial transaction. Richmond families and business owners alike appreciate Atlantic Union’s quality customer service, fair financial solutions and honest advice.

First Runner Up

C&F Bank

Second Runner Up

Virginia Commonwealth Bank

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription