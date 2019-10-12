bundle of joy

Bundle of Joy, Mechanicsville

 Shelly Goodman/Times-Dispatch

Winner

Bundle of Joy Child Development Centers

Multiple locations

bundleontheweb.com

For affordable, quality care from infancy through school age, you can’t beat Bundle of Joy, which has five locations across Richmond and the warmest, most caring teachers and staff around. Children here learn through play (especially outdoors), eat balanced, nutritious meals and build self-confidence to explore the world around them, much to the delight of Bundle’s many satisfied parents.

First Runner Up

The Goddard School

Second Runner Up

Primrose Schools

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription