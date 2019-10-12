Winner
Puritan Cleaners
Multiple locations
With free home delivery, free U.S. flag cleaning, handbag restoration, heirloom preservation, military and first responder discounts, and free storage of your bulky winter garments, Puritan goes a step above standard cleaning services. The company also runs programs to help the less fortunate in the community with initiatives such as Coats for Kids and 100K Meals.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
