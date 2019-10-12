Winner

Davis & Green Electrical

132 Brandon Road, Richmond

dgelectrical.com

This woman-owned company is redefining how Richmond gets lit up. Honest, dependable and experienced, the Davis & Green team boasts more than 30 years of success with all kinds of projects, whether small repairs or system designs for high-demand industries.

First Runner Up

SS Electrical Solutions

Second runner up

Atkins Electric

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription