Winner
Wendy Carter, Allstate
3440 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond
Wendy is a local resident who takes time to get to know the clients she assists and walk them through the tricky ins and outs of the insurance world. She has been voted Best Insurance Agent in Richmond for years. Products include home, auto, motorcycle, renter’s, boat and condo insurance.
First Runner Up
Rodney Cole, Rodney Cole Insurance Agency
Second Runner Up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.