Winner

Wendy Carter, Allstate

3440 Lauderdale Drive, Richmond

agents.allstate.com

Wendy is a local resident who takes time to get to know the clients she assists and walk them through the tricky ins and outs of the insurance world. She has been voted Best Insurance Agent in Richmond for years. Products include home, auto, motorcycle, renter’s, boat and condo insurance.

First Runner Up

Rodney Cole, Rodney Cole Insurance Agency

Second Runner Up

Rob Heare, Erie Insurance

