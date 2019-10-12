Winner

Brian Ford, RBC Wealth Management

919 E. Main St., Richmond

rbcwealthmanagement.com

Brian Ford is more than just a financial advisor. He’s a trusted friend who understands the uniqueness of each individual’s (or company’s) financial situation and investment decisions. Don’t miss his live weekly radio commentary on 8:45 a.m. Mondays on WCVE Richmond (88.9 FM).

First Runner Up

Tom Love, Main Street Group

Second Runner Up

Golden Merrill, Edward Jones

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription