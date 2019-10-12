Winner
VCB Financial Group
Multiple locations
VCB provides a superior level of professional asset management, financial planning, trust and estate administration, putting years of experience to work for you and the things you care about most. For financial peace of mind, you can’t find a more skilled team.
RBC Wealth Management
Second Runner Up
