Winner
Kyle Burnopp, Guy in the Sky
Mechanicsville
It’s your dream wedding – why not let those dreams take flight? As his company name suggests, Mechanicsville-based videographer Kyle Burnopp is a whiz with a drone, providing captivating footage of your special day’s beauty from every angle. He specializes in Virginia and destination weddings, and customers rave about his professionalism and attention to detail.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
