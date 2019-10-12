kyle burnopp

Kyle Burnopp of Guy in the Sky Photography

 Shelly Goodman/Times-Dispatch

Winner

Kyle Burnopp, Guy in the Sky

Mechanicsville

guyintheskyrva.com

It’s your dream wedding – why not let those dreams take flight? As his company name suggests, Mechanicsville-based videographer Kyle Burnopp is a whiz with a drone, providing captivating footage of your special day’s beauty from every angle. He specializes in Virginia and destination weddings, and customers rave about his professionalism and attention to detail.

First Runner Up

Lindsey Martin Photography

Second Runner Up

Sarah Salyer, Smiling Heart Portraits & Design

