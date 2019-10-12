Shaggy Paws

Tiffany Bergeron, Ashley Burcham, Debra Ormond, Rachel Haupt of Shaggy Paws Spa.

 Shelly Goodman/Times-Dispatch

Winner

Shaggy Paws Spa

6215 Chesapeake Circle, New Kent

shaggypawsspa.com

Friendly staff, great rates and a combined 20-plus years of experience make Shaggy Paws the spa of choice for Richmond pets and their owners. From standard grooming to nail filing, teeth brushing and more, your furry friend will feel pampered and eager to return.

First Runner Up

Dog Krazy

Second Runner Up

Pawsitively Precious Grooming

