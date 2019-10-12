Winner
Westminster Canterbury
1600 Westbrook Ave. Richmond
Westminster Canterbury is home sweet home for retirees who want to live life well. With independent living, assisted living, nursing care and memory support, there is a variety of living options to meet changing needs, plus dozens of dining options all over campus, an aquatic and fitness center, cultural and creative arts center and even intergenerational activities at the onsite child development center.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
