locke taylor dvm

Dr. Taylor

 Courtesy Locke A. Taylor, D.V.M.

Winner

Locke A. Taylor

Multiple locations

lockeataylordvm.com

Dr. Taylor’s many years of experience, clean, welcoming facilities and reasonable prices draw a variety of pet-owners from near and far. In addition to cats and dogs, the practice also serves birds, reptiles, pocket pets and small farm animals.

First Runner Up

Dr. Bill's Pet Infirmary

Second Runner Up

River City Veterinary Hospital

