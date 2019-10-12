Winner

David's Bridal

9101 W. Broad St., Richmond

davidsbridal.com

Say yes to the dress at David’s. Their wedding experts will guide you through a vast selection of attire and accessories for your big day, helping you choose items in accordance with your shape and personal style. Both walk-ins and appointments are welcome.

First Runner Up

Tiffanys Bridal

 

Second Runner Up

Bridal Elegance

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription