CarMax 25th anniversary

Automotive retailer CarMax is based in Goochland County.

 2018, DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Winner

CarMax

Multiple Locations

carmax.com

Winner of Best Car Dealership for two consecutive years, CarMax prides themselves on selling quality cars at affordable prices, without hidden fees or haggling. Their sales team is pleasant, knowledgeable and ready to take the stress out of the car-buying experience.

First Runner Up

McGeorge Toyota

Second Runner Up

Mechanicsville Toyota

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription