Winner
Strange's Florists, Greenhouses and Garden Centers
Multiple locations
When you purchase your flowers at Strange’s, you’re taking part in a Richmond family tradition that started back in the 1930s. Their knowledgeable experts have all your floral needs covered, from lavish weddings to simple birthday wishes.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.