The Best Garden Center/Nusery: Strange's Florists, Greenhouses and Garden Centers

 Darl Bickel

Winner

Strange's Florists, Greenhouses and Garden Centers

Multiple locations

stranges.com

When you purchase your flowers at Strange’s, you’re taking part in a Richmond family tradition that started back in the 1930s. Their knowledgeable experts have all your floral needs covered, from lavish weddings to simple birthday wishes.

First Runner Up

Coleman Brothers Flowers

Second Runner Up

King William Florist

