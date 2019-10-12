Winner

Chop Suey Books

2913 W. Cary St., Richmond

chopsueybooks.com

The archetype of the quirky independent bookstore is alive and well at Chop Suey, a hometown favorite whose eclectic new and used book collections, regular author events and refreshingly well-read staff speak volumes about the vibrancy of Richmond’s literary scene.

First Runner Up

The Little Bookshop

Second Runner Up

Midlothian Book Exchange

