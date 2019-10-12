Winner
Schwarzschild Jewelers
Multiple locations
Whether you’re preparing for an engagement, anniversary or other milestone event, the diamond experts at Schwarzschild – winners of Best Jewelry Store for years – have your special moment covered with sparkling rings, necklaces and bracelets, unique timepieces and more. Their four locations are staffed with knowledgeable sales associates to answer your questions, calm your jitters and help you choose the perfect piece.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
