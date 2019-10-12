Winner

Kid to Kid

Multiple locations

kidtokid.com

Sell kids’ clothes. Buy kids’ clothes. Repeat. A beloved kids’ resale store, Kid to Kid makes it easy and affordable to keep your children’s closets stocked with stylish, comfortable clothes, plus toys and other equipment, year after year. They even partner with nonprofit Uptown Cheapskate to educate children in the developing world.

First Runner Up

For Posh Sake

Second Runner Up

Once Upon A Child

