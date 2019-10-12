Winner

Franco's Fine Clothier

Multiple locations

francos.com

Franco’s has been helping men look their sharpest since 1972, when Franco Ambrogi brought his love of fine clothing from his hometown in Italy to a modest storefront in Richmond’s Lakeside. Decades later, he still oversees the sale of quality suits, sportswear and shoes at the store’s two locations, which also provide custom tailoring services.

First Runner Up

For Posh Sake

Second Runner Up

Peter-Blair Retail Store

