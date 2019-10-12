Winner
Franco's Fine Clothier
Multiple locations
Franco’s has been helping men look their sharpest since 1972, when Franco Ambrogi brought his love of fine clothing from his hometown in Italy to a modest storefront in Richmond’s Lakeside. Decades later, he still oversees the sale of quality suits, sportswear and shoes at the store’s two locations, which also provide custom tailoring services.
