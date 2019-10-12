Winner
Penelope
Multiple locations
Since 1988, Penelope has been a Richmond favorite for women’s clothing, sterling silver and fashion jewelry and accessories. The friendly, customer-oriented staff make stepping into the store a consistent delight, whether you’re shopping for yourself or a special lady in your life. Don’t miss their variety of options for personalization.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.