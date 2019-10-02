kroger

The Best Supermarket: Kroger

The Kroger Marketplace store at Rutland in Hanover County

2019 Winner

Kroger

Multiple locations

kroger.com

Kroger’s balanced selection of foods at affordable prices has made it a staple in the Richmond community. Fans who love a good bargain appreciate their Simple Truth brand of organic foods that make healthy living more affordable.

First Runner Up

Wegmans

Second Runner Up

Publix Super Market

