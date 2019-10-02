2019 Winner
Kroger
Multiple locations
Kroger’s balanced selection of foods at affordable prices has made it a staple in the Richmond community. Fans who love a good bargain appreciate their Simple Truth brand of organic foods that make healthy living more affordable.
First Runner Up
Second Runner Up
