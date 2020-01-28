Anything of any complexity is built using a set of plans and a shared vision. For most families, the kitchen is the focal point of the home. To create such an important space requires a thoughtful vision and a technical eye to incorporate the desired amenities and modern technologies into today’s kitchen. An analysis of how the kitchen is used for function and entertaining will affect the cabinet layout and appliance placement for the space. Other contributing factors include room size, window and door placement (relocation, removal or additional), wall removal (virtually everyone wants an open floor plan now) and ceiling height.
A shared vision for the end product keeps all parties involved in the production of the project – tradesmen, contractor, designer and homeowner – on the same page. A plan provides a path for efficiency of time and resources to keep the project on track and minimize do-overs. Can you imagine how much time and money would have been wasted trying to build the Empire State Building without a set of plans?
Today’s three-dimensional (3D) computer-aided design (CAD) software is more readily available for designers to provide consumers with a vision for their beautiful new kitchen. Gone are the hand-drafted sketches in pencil (thank heavens).
Participating in the design process allows homeowners to incorporate their personal touches into the design. Why not see what your dream kitchen will look like before the first finger is lifted? For those who have lived in their homes for a long period of time, it is virtually impossible to envision the kitchen any other way. 3D CAD design services, such as those offered by Leo Lantz Construction using 2020 software, lets homeowners see a representation of what their newly remodeled kitchen will look like.
