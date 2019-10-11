One of the hardest parts of finding a job is the interview process, according to our 2016 student insight survey. Here is a list of 25 questions that will help you prepare for your interviews. Some of these questions apply to healthcare grads, but most of them apply to any type of interview. Many questions do not have right or wrong answers. The interviewer simply wants to evaluate your critical thinking skills and to get to know you better.
1. Why have you chosen to apply at ____________?
(Make sure you are well informed in advance about the organization.)
2. What unique qualities/abilities would you bring to this organization?
3. What extra training or classes have you taken to prepare yourself for your healthcare career?
4. What are your short term (1 year) and long term (5 year) goals?
5. Tell me about the most competent and experienced healthcare professional with whom you have worked. What qualities did she/he demonstrate that you admired?
6. Tell me a time when you encountered difficulty getting the support you needed from an instructor or co-worker.
7. How did this situation come about?
8. How did you respond?
9. Tell me about yourself.
10. What are your strengths?
11. What is your greatest weakness?
12. What do you do to handle stress?
13. Why did you choose this particular position?
14. What do you like to do in your free time?
15. What do you know about our organization?
16. Describe your perfect job.
17. What have you been doing since you’ve been out of work?
18. Are you prepared to relocate?
19. What kind of recommendations will you get from previous employers?
20. Describe your relationship with your last three supervisors.
21. What qualities do you admire most in people?
22. What type of manager do you like the most? The least? Why?
23. What can you offer us that someone else can’t?
24. How long would you stay if we offered you this position?
25. What professional organizations do you belong to?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.