Checkpoint One serves any status military, first responder, caregiver, dispatcher, trauma room surgeons and nurses at no cost. We provide trauma focused non-riding equine assisted therapy model infused with yoga, mindfulness and meditation. We understand the stigmas of asking for help and through our partnership with multiple Fire/Police Peer Support Teams we are available daily.
We are in the process of planning group sessions when this pandemic passes. We will hold multiple topic sessions for ALL - not just our target community. These sessions help people understand what has been happening, understand grief and trauma, and how to begin to move forward in our lives.
The community can engage with Checkpoint One through volunteering.
We need help mowing our 33 acres, barn cleaning, stall cleaning, general maintenance and upkeep.
Currently we need donors. We are 100% donation based, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, donations have slowed down. Unfortunately, we have rent to pay, horses and donkeys to feed, and two staff members to keep employed to be able to do what we do. Every penny helps us and goes into Checkpoint One. Without salaries, it costs us an average of $3,000 per month to keep the farm operating. Visit CheckpointOne.org. Please donate through our Facebook page Facebook.com/CheckpointOneOrg and get information by emailing info@checkpointone.org
Andrew Kaufmann, LTC (RET)
804-876-0423
