20190829_BIZ_PUBLIX_05

Todd Jones, CEO of Publix speaks at FeedMore in Richmond VA Wed. Aug. 28, 2019. Publix Super Market Charities was at FeedMore to present a donation to support food insecure individuals and families across the Richmond area as part of Hunger Action Month (September).

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

This sample nonprofit provides food to those in Richmond and the surrounding communities thanks to the donations from businesses and individuals.

Over the last -- years, This Org has help over 500,000 people who are food insecure through food banks and meals delivered. To contribute, visit feedmore.org/give/

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email