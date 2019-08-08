Sandusky resentencing set for Sept. 23
A judge has ordered that Jerry Sandusky be resentence in a central Pennsylvania courtroom Sept. 23 on his 45-count child sexual abuse conviction, six months after an appeals court ruled mandatory minimums had been improperly applied. He originally was sentenced to 30 to 60 years, but it was not clear whether a substantially different sentence will result.
