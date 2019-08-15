Sarah Paxton

Sarah Paxton, who joined contemporary home furnishings retailer LaDiff in 1991 as an assistant housewares manager and buyer and is now president and co-owner of the business at 14th and Dock streets in downtown Richmond. Her husband, Andy Thornton, founded what was then called LaDifference in Charlottesville in 1980, but moved the store to the Richmond area in 1992. The store has been in its current location since 1998.  She and Thornton were married in December 1995.

