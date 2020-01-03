SATURDAY’S TV
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon — Indiana at Maryland, Fox
Noon — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, NBCSW
Noon — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, ESPN2
Noon — Creighton at Butler, FS1
1 p.m. — Georgia at Memphis, CBS
2 — Missouri at Kentucky, SEC
2 — Villanova at Marquette, Fox
2 — Brooklyn vs. Mt. St. Mary’s, CBSSN
2 — Virginia Tech at Virginia, NBCSW
2 — Louisville at Florida State, ESPN2
2 — South Florida at UConn, ESPNU
4 — Cincinnati at Tulane, CBSSN
4 — Syracuse at Notre Dame, ESPN2
4 — Providence at DePaul, FS1
4:30 — Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC
6 — Boise State at Nevada, CBSSN
7 — Texas A&M at Arkansas, SEC
8 — Miami at Duke, ESPN
8 — Texas at Baylor, ESPN2
8 — Bradley at Northern Iowa, ESPNU
9 — SMU at Vanderbilt, SEC
10 — San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN
10 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga, ESPN2
10 — Air Force at UNLV, ESPNU
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon — VCU at Rhode Island, CBSSN
5 p.m. — Baylor vs. Oklahoma, MASN2
NBA
8 p.m. — Denver at Washington, NBCSW
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m. — Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane, ESPN
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m. — All-American Game, NBC
NFL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m. — Buffalo at Houston, ESPN, ABC
8 — Tennessee at New England, CBS
GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tournament of Champions, NBC
6 — PGA Tournament of Champions, Golf
HOCKEY
9 a.m. — World Juniors semifinal, NHL
1 p.m. — World Juniors semifinal, NHL
NHL
4 p.m. — St. Louis at Vegas, NHL
7 — Pittsburgh at Montreal, NHL
TENNIS
6 p.m. — ATP Cup, Tennis
