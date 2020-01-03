SATURDAY’S TV

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon — Indiana at Maryland, Fox

Noon — Wake Forest at Pittsburgh, NBCSW

Noon — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, ESPN2

Noon — Creighton at Butler, FS1

1 p.m. — Georgia at Memphis, CBS

2 — Missouri at Kentucky, SEC

2 — Villanova at Marquette, Fox

2 — Brooklyn vs. Mt. St. Mary’s, CBSSN

2 — Virginia Tech at Virginia, NBCSW

2 — Louisville at Florida State, ESPN2

2 — South Florida at UConn, ESPNU

4 — Cincinnati at Tulane, CBSSN

4 — Syracuse at Notre Dame, ESPN2

4 — Providence at DePaul, FS1

4:30 — Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC

6 — Boise State at Nevada, CBSSN

7 — Texas A&M at Arkansas, SEC

8 — Miami at Duke, ESPN

8 — Texas at Baylor, ESPN2

8 — Bradley at Northern Iowa, ESPNU

9 — SMU at Vanderbilt, SEC

10 — San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN

10 — Pepperdine at Gonzaga, ESPN2

10 — Air Force at UNLV, ESPNU

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon — VCU at Rhode Island, CBSSN

5 p.m. — Baylor vs. Oklahoma, MASN2

NBA

8 p.m. — Denver at Washington, NBCSW

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m. — Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Tulane, ESPN

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — All-American Game, NBC

NFL PLAYOFFS

4 p.m. — Buffalo at Houston, ESPN, ABC

8 — Tennessee at New England, CBS

GOLF

4 p.m. — PGA Tournament of Champions, NBC

6 — PGA Tournament of Champions, Golf

HOCKEY

9 a.m. — World Juniors semifinal, NHL

1 p.m. — World Juniors semifinal, NHL

NHL

4 p.m. — St. Louis at Vegas, NHL

7 — Pittsburgh at Montreal, NHL

TENNIS

6 p.m. — ATP Cup, Tennis

