AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m. — FS1, 1985 Busch Series
Noon — Fox, Cup: 2009 Aaron’s 499
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m. — MASN, May 18, 2005: Milwaukee vs. Washington
10:30 — MLB, 2019 NLDS Game 5: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers
1 p.m. — MLB, 2019 NLCS Game 3: St. Louis vs. Washington
3 — Fox, 1998 World Series: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees
3 — MLB, 2019 NLCS Game 4 St. Louis vs. Washington
5 — MLB, 2019 World Series Game 1: Washington vs. Houston
8 — MASN, 1997 ALDS Game 3: Baltimore vs. Seattle
8 — MLB, 2019 World Series Game 7: Washington vs. Houston
10 — FS1, 2004 Game 4 ALCS: N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m. — SEC, 2018 SEC tournament
6 p.m. — SEC, 2019 SEC tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State
9 — SEC, 1996 National championship: LSU vs. Miami
NBA
7:30 a.m. — NBA, February 10, 2012: L.A. Lakers vs. New York
10:30 — NBA, March 11, 2012: Boston vs. L.A. Lakers
12:30 p.m. NBA, March 23, 2012: Minnesota vs. Oklahoma
WNBA
Noon — NBCSW, 2019 playoffs: Las Vegas vs. Washington
2 p.m. — NBCSW, 2019 playoffs: Las Vegas vs. Washington
4 — NBCSW, 2019 playoffs: Washington vs. Las Vegas
6 — NBCSW, 2019 playoffs: Washington vs. Las Vegas
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
8 — ACCN, 2013 Big East tournament: Syracuse vs. Louisville
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — ACCN, 2018 ACC tournament: Notre Dame vs. Louisville
NFL
1 p.m. — CBS, 2019 AFC championship: New England at Kansas City
8 — CBSSN, 2020 AFC playoffs: Houston at Kansas City
10 — CBSSN, 2012 AFC playoffs: Pittsburgh vs. Denver
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m. — CBSSN, 2019 SEC championship: Georgia vs. LSU
11 — CBSSN, 2019: LSU vs. Mississippi State
1 p.m. — CBSSN, 2019: LSU vs. Alabama
2 — SEC, September 25, 2019: Notre Dame at Georgia
3 — CBSSN, 2019: Auburn vs. LSU
5 — CBSSN, 2019 SEC championship: Georgia vs. LSU
6 — ACCN, 2019: Louisville vs. Wake Forest
9 — ACCN, 2013 Sugar Bowl: Louisville vs. Florida
Midnight — ACCN, 2017: Notre Dame vs. Miami
GOLF
9:30 a.m. — Golf, LPGA: 2019 LOTTE Championship
1:30 p.m. — Golf, PGA: 2016 RBC Heritage
3 — CBS, PGA: 2016 RBC Heritage
3 – Golf, PGA Tour Champions: 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic
6 — LPGA: 2014 LOTTE Championship
10 — Golf, PGA: 2016 RBC Heritage
NHL
11:30 a.m. — NHL, 1993 playoffs: Los Angeles vs. Toronto
1:30 p.m. — NHL, November 22, 1986: Vancouver vs. Edmonton
3 — NBC, 2012 Stanley Cup Game 6: New Jersey at Los Angeles
3:30 — NHL, March 23, 1994: Vancouver vs. Los Angeles
4:30 — NBC, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 5: N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles
5:30 — NHL, Dec. 30, 1981: Philadelphia vs. Edmonton
9 — NHL, April 18, 1999: Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Rangers
11 — NHL, 1993 playoffs: Los Angeles vs. Toronto
COLLEGE SOCCER
3 p.m. — ACCN, 2018 ACC tournament: Louisville vs. North Carolina
TENNIS
11:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: Nadal vs. Kyrgios
3 p.m. — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: Federer vs. Nishikori
6 — Tennis, 2008 Wimbledon: Nadal vs. Federer
