AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m. — FS1, 1985 Busch Series

Noon — Fox, Cup: 2009 Aaron’s 499

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m. — MASN, May 18, 2005: Milwaukee vs. Washington

10:30 — MLB, 2019 NLDS Game 5: Washington vs. L.A. Dodgers

1 p.m. — MLB, 2019 NLCS Game 3: St. Louis vs. Washington

3 — Fox, 1998 World Series: San Diego at N.Y. Yankees

3 — MLB, 2019 NLCS Game 4 St. Louis vs. Washington

5 — MLB, 2019 World Series Game 1: Washington vs. Houston

8 — MASN, 1997 ALDS Game 3: Baltimore vs. Seattle

8 — MLB, 2019 World Series Game 7: Washington vs. Houston

10 — FS1, 2004 Game 4 ALCS: N.Y. Yankees vs. Boston

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m. — SEC, 2018 SEC tournament

6 p.m. — SEC, 2019 SEC tournament: LSU vs. Mississippi State

9 — SEC, 1996 National championship: LSU vs. Miami

NBA

7:30 a.m. — NBA, February 10, 2012: L.A. Lakers vs. New York

10:30 — NBA, March 11, 2012: Boston vs. L.A. Lakers

12:30 p.m. NBA, March 23, 2012: Minnesota vs. Oklahoma

WNBA

Noon — NBCSW, 2019 playoffs: Las Vegas vs. Washington

2 p.m. — NBCSW, 2019 playoffs: Las Vegas vs. Washington

4 — NBCSW, 2019 playoffs: Washington vs. Las Vegas

6 — NBCSW, 2019 playoffs: Washington vs. Las Vegas

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

8 — ACCN, 2013 Big East tournament: Syracuse vs. Louisville

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — ACCN, 2018 ACC tournament: Notre Dame vs. Louisville

NFL

1 p.m. — CBS, 2019 AFC championship: New England at Kansas City

8 — CBSSN, 2020 AFC playoffs: Houston at Kansas City

10 — CBSSN, 2012 AFC playoffs: Pittsburgh vs. Denver

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m. — CBSSN, 2019 SEC championship: Georgia vs. LSU

11 — CBSSN, 2019: LSU vs. Mississippi State

1 p.m. — CBSSN, 2019: LSU vs. Alabama

2 — SEC, September 25, 2019: Notre Dame at Georgia

3 — CBSSN, 2019: Auburn vs. LSU

5 — CBSSN, 2019 SEC championship: Georgia vs. LSU

6 — ACCN, 2019: Louisville vs. Wake Forest

9 — ACCN, 2013 Sugar Bowl: Louisville vs. Florida

Midnight — ACCN, 2017: Notre Dame vs. Miami

GOLF

9:30 a.m. — Golf, LPGA: 2019 LOTTE Championship

1:30 p.m. — Golf, PGA: 2016 RBC Heritage

3 — CBS, PGA: 2016 RBC Heritage

3 – Golf, PGA Tour Champions: 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Classic

6 — LPGA: 2014 LOTTE Championship

10 — Golf, PGA: 2016 RBC Heritage

NHL

11:30 a.m. — NHL, 1993 playoffs: Los Angeles vs. Toronto

1:30 p.m. — NHL, November 22, 1986: Vancouver vs. Edmonton

3 — NBC, 2012 Stanley Cup Game 6: New Jersey at Los Angeles

3:30 — NHL, March 23, 1994: Vancouver vs. Los Angeles

4:30 — NBC, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 5: N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles

5:30 — NHL, Dec. 30, 1981: Philadelphia vs. Edmonton

9 — NHL, April 18, 1999: Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Rangers

11 — NHL, 1993 playoffs: Los Angeles vs. Toronto

COLLEGE SOCCER

3 p.m. — ACCN, 2018 ACC tournament: Louisville vs. North Carolina

TENNIS

11:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: Nadal vs. Kyrgios

3 p.m. — Tennis, 2019 Wimbledon: Federer vs. Nishikori

6 — Tennis, 2008 Wimbledon: Nadal vs. Federer

