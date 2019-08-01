Saudi Arabia to allow women to travel freely
Saudi Arabia will allow women to travel abroad without permission from a male guardian, ending a restriction that came under heavy international criticism and led some women to take extreme measures to flee the country, according to the Okaz newspaper. Authorities have approved amendments to the laws on travel documents and civil status.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.