Saudi Arabia to allow women to travel freely

Saudi Arabia will allow women to travel abroad without permission from a male guardian, ending a restriction that came under heavy international criticism and led some women to take extreme measures to flee the country, according to the Okaz newspaper. Authorities have approved amendments to the laws on travel documents and civil status.

