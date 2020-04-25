Where else can you move 30 tons of granite with your finger, see a rat play basketball or challenge an air hockey playing robot than at the Science Museum of Virginia?
But times are different today. While the Museum's physical doors are closed right now, its virtual doors are open. And as good scientists do, the Museum is experimenting with new ways to deliver that authentic experience of discovery that you know and love. Visit smv.org/stay-connected for ways to keep the curiosity going at home.
Community support for the Museum isn't just support for its Mission. It's a confirmation of the power of STEM today and in the future and in the intangible experience created when curiosity, opportunity and discover collide. Visit smv.org/give to lend your support.
804-864-1499
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.