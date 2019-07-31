Second person dies of Ebola in Congolese city
A second person died Wednesday of Ebola in Goma, Congo, raising fears the virus could spread beyond the borders as the outbreak enters a second year. The man may never have known he had Ebola and was contagious for days before the illness was confirmed, officials said — alarming some in the city of more than 2 million people on the Rwandan border.
