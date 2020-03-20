Kudos to businesses
looking out for seniors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
During this time of the coronavirus, it seems everyone is binge shopping and hoarding food and cleaning supplies. This makes it difficult for senior citizens who are 65 and older to shop. However, it is heartwarming to see businesses in our area setting aside special times for seniors. Kudos to Dollar General, Whole Food Market, Target and others for making this time available.
We seniors do not do well in crowds. We move slower, are more deliberate in our decision-making, and we need assistance more often. This wonderful idea should go nationwide and even expand the time to two hours.
Steve Sekerdy.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.