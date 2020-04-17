Senior Connections is the designated Area Agency on Aging for Planning District 15, which includes the City of Richmond along with the Counties of Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Henrico, Hanover, New Kent and Powhatan.

Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging has served the Richmond Metropolitan area since 1973. Senior Connections' mission is to assist older adults remain in their homes and communities for as long as possible. Services such as meals, transportation, personal care, respite support, care coordination, information/assistance and emergency support help older adults and persons with disabilities maintain health and quality of life. Senior Connections also provides health, wellness, socialization, volunteer and employment opportunities for older adults. The Agency relies on hundreds of volunteers who help to deliver services, benefits, assistance and other supports to older adults and caregivers.

Senior Connections provides home & community services, information and referral, education and advocacy for older adults, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities. We are providing resources to help with special needs from the impact of COVID-19.

SeniorConnections-VA.org

Thelma Watson, Executive Director

343-3037

Contact Information:

