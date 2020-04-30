Cole Bashinski played baseball for Goochland High School as a shortstop and right-handed pitcher. His post-graduation plans include attending and playing NCAA Division III college baseball for Eastern Mennonite University and majoring in Business Marketing.
Goochland Gazette: How did you first get into the sport you play during the spring, and how long have you been playing?
Cole Bashinski: I started playing T-ball when I was 5 or 6 and never stopped.
GG: What made you enjoy or fall in love with the game?
Bashinski: The game itself.
GG: What was it like playing with your team or teams in that sport?
Bashinski: Baseball gave me one big family and brothers I never had.
GG: What’s a favorite memory from games/practices?
Bashinski: My favorite memory is every time I step on the field with my brothers, win or lose.
GG: Are there life lessons or takeaways that go beyond the field that the game helped you to see or realize?
Bashinski: If you work hard, you can reach any dream.
GG: How tough was it for you to find out there would be no spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic?
Bashinski: Still pretty tough.
GG: If you’re playing at the next level, how are you staying in shape?
Bashinski: Running and in-home workouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.