Cole Bashinski played baseball for Goochland High School as a shortstop and right-handed pitcher. His post-graduation plans include attending and playing NCAA Division III college baseball for Eastern Mennonite University and majoring in Business Marketing.

Goochland Gazette: How did you first get into the sport you play during the spring, and how long have you been playing?

Cole Bashinski: I started playing T-ball when I was 5 or 6 and never stopped.

GG: What made you enjoy or fall in love with the game?

Bashinski: The game itself.

GG: What was it like playing with your team or teams in that sport?

Bashinski: Baseball gave me one big family and brothers I never had.

GG: What’s a favorite memory from games/practices?

Bashinski: My favorite memory is every time I step on the field with my brothers, win or lose.

GG: Are there life lessons or takeaways that go beyond the field that the game helped you to see or realize?

Bashinski: If you work hard, you can reach any dream.

GG: How tough was it for you to find out there would be no spring season due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Bashinski: Still pretty tough.

GG: If you’re playing at the next level, how are you staying in shape?

Bashinski: Running and in-home workouts.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email