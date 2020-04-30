Julissa Gallegos played soccer for Goochland High School at the center forward position. Her post-graduation plans include attending and playing NCAA Division III soccer for Marymount University.

Goochland Gazette: How did you first get into the sport you play during the spring, and how long have you been playing?

Julissa Gallegos: I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember. It started as a kid, just kicking the ball around. My dad has played his whole life and soccer is a big part in my family and I just got involved, too.

GG: What made you enjoy or fall in love with the game?

Gallegos: The adrenaline I get while being on the field.

GG: What do you feel you brought to the field and to the team that helped you stand out and/or contribute?

Gallegos: I feel I have brought hard work to the team. No matter what, I would fight for a ball even if I was tired.

GG: What was it like playing with your team or teams in that sport? What were your teammates and coaches like?

Gallegos: When playing on a team, you have to have a connection, so when it comes to the field, you know how each player plays.

Each coach I’ve ever had coached differently, but all wanted the same: to have everyone on the team improve and get better.

GG: What are your two or three favorite memories from games/practices and/or hanging out with your teammates?

Gallegos: I don’t have a specific memory, but my favorite moments during practice is when we’re all goofing around, but still having a good practice.

The best memories during games are when we all encourage each other to keep fighting, to keep the game going and have a good time on the field.

GG: Are there life lessons or takeaways that go beyond the field that the game helped you to see or realize?

Gallegos: On the field, you have to trust your teammates. If you don’t, then the game won’t go well.

GG: How tough was it for you to find out there would be no spring season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic?

Gallegos: It was my senior year. The year where I had my own personal goals and records to break. ... Not being able to have that and not having more memories with my teammates and coaches hurts.

GG: If you’re playing at the next level, how are you staying in shape, and has losing the spring season given you extra motivation towards your goals?

Gallegos: I practice on my own at home, but not [being able] to even play an official game makes me want to make sure I make ever year at college soccer last.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email