For the first time, buy your Thanksgiving Day newspaper — with all the holiday savings inserts, our Gift Guide and more — starting at 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve at more than 1,000 retail locations.

Let there be light

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights opens Friday at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and runs through Jan. 6. About 1 million lights will illuminate the garden.

sports B1 Defensive coach’s legacy will live on

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription