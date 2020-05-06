When you see people differently, you serve people differently.
SOAR365 helps families find a better way of caring for their loved ones with disabilities. We strive to understand their daily “real world” challenges and seek to provide experiences that work best for them.
SOAR365 offers pediatric therapy, youth and adult day programs, workforce development, respite and summer camp. We also provide job training and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Some of these individuals help to fulfill services needed by commercial and government customers, including custodial services and grounds maintenance.
Donate, volunteer, or refer a business that will benefit from the high-quality work of SOAR365’s Business Solutions team.
