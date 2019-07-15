SpaceX blames faulty valve for spacecraft explosion
A probe into what caused the SpaceX capsule to blow up in April during a test has pinpointed a faulty valve that caused a propellant leak, a company official said Monday. The problem is being fixed, said the spokesman, who did not rule out a manned flight by the end of the year. The craft is designed to ferry astronauts to and from the space station.
