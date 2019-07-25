Spain may face yet another election
Spain failed Thursday to form another government, increasing political instability and pushing the country toward a fourth general election in five years. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had tried to entice the far-left United We Can party into a government coalition, but the rivals failed to agree on how to divide up Cabinet posts and other powerful positions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.