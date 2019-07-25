Spain may face yet another election

Spain failed Thursday to form another government, increasing political instability and pushing the country toward a fourth general election in five years. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had tried to entice the far-left United We Can party into a government coalition, but the rivals failed to agree on how to divide up Cabinet posts and other powerful positions.

