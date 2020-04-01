A Richmond woman has died from COVID-19 -- the third death confirmed in the city -- as the coronavirus begins to spread outside of long-term care facilities that have been hit the hardest.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said Wednesday the woman died overnight after a short hospital stay. She was in her '90s, with underlying health conditions, he said.
All three Richmond deaths - including two men in their 70s who worked for Greyhound - involved people living outside long-term care facilities where most of the first deaths from COVID-19 occurred in the region.
"These are individuals living in the community with their families as they contracted the virus and lost their lives," Avula said in an interview.
"It's not just frail people living in long-term care facilities," he said. "It's impacting our neighbors and friends."
However, Avula also expects a sharp increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in nursing facilities as the health department receives results from expanded testing at three nursing homes that have been at the center of the disease spread in the region.
Those are: Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in western Henrico, which already has confirmed 42 cases and nine deaths from the virus; the Virginia Home in Richmond, with five residents and one employee infected; and the Masonic Home of Virginia in eastern Henrico, with three residents and one employee confirmed with the virus.
Avula cautioned that the spread of coronavirus is "starting to ramp up" in the Richmond region.
"I can't imagine we're going to see it slow down until the end of May or beginning of June," he said.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.