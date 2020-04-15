A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival

The stages of COVID-19

Stage I

Known as the early infection phase, this stage usually lasts about five days after contracting the virus. The patient can be asymptomatic or have a somewhat elevated fever and mild symptoms such as aches, pains and a cough.

Stage II

Known as the pulmonary phase, this stage usually takes place in days six through 10. The patient can have shortness of breath or have hypoxemia, which is low oxygen in the blood. X-rays and CT scans of the chest can reveal abnormalities in the lungs. During this stage, the body’s typical immune response diminishes, and the dangerous inflammatory response increases. The stage is broken into parts A and B to designate if the body is more in the viral stage or the inflammatory stage.

Stage III

Known as the hyperinflammation phase, this stage usually begins after Day 10 and can result in the patient suffering acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), systemic inflammatory response syndrome, shock, cardiac failure, renal damage or other problems. Cytokine storms can be found in both lungs.